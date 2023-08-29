KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Forest City man faces felony meth dealing charges

August 29, 2023 11:58AM CDT
Share
Forest City man faces felony meth dealing charges

FOREST CITY — A Forest City man faces felony drug charges after recently being arrested.

A criminal complaint accuses 45-year-old Brian Urbatsch of being identified as a methamphetamine distributor in north-central Iowa, conspiring with at least one other individual. Authorities say as a result of that investigation, a large quantity of meth was seized by law enforcement.

As the investigation continued, Urbatsch allegedly admitted to law enforcement that he distributed meth and acquired at least one ounce of meth per month between May 2020 and May 2021, with the total quantity of meth acquired in that timeframe being at least 13 ounces or 368 grams.

Urbatsch has been charged with a Class B felony-level controlled substance violation, which if convicted carries a prison term of up to 25 years.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 15th.

For the latest

Trending

1

State Fair Ends with Presidential Straw Poll
2

Osage man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Mason City woman's death
3

Waterloo man arrested for meth delivery in Mason City
4

Schools altering plans Wednesday, Thursday due to extreme heat
5

Charles City woman charged with theft, fraud against Mason City healthcare provider pleads guilty