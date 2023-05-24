Forest City man enters Alford plea in Leland burglary case

LELAND — A Forest City man has entered an Alford plea as part of a burglary case.

31-year-old Victor Rivera was charged with first-degree burglary after allegedly going into a woman’s home in Leland on April 7th of last year and assaulting her. A criminal complaint says the woman stated she heard a knock at her door, and when she opened it, Rivera sprayed something in her face. She says Rivera then shoved her into a bedroom, pushed her down, choked her and put a bandana over her face before leaving.

Rivera as part of a plea agreement filed in Winnebago County District Court on Tuesday entered an Alford plea to the lesser charge of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony. With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction. The plea deal states that both sides will recommend a ten-year prison sentence when Rivera is sentenced at a later date.