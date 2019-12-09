Forest City man charged with threatening people with a rifle
FOREST CITY — The preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Forest City man accused of threatening people with a rifle last week.
Court documents say three men from Fertile went to the home of 41-year-old Joshua Winders late Thursday afternoon, with two of the men being allowed inside the home with the third waiting in a vehicle.
Winders allegedly grabbed a .22-caliber rifle and pointed it at the men inside his home, then followed them outside and fired multiple shots into the ground while yelling at the men to get off of his property, located in the 2000 block of River Road. Winders allegedly threatened to “spray” their vehicle if they did not leave. The men drove away from Winders’ residence, calling 9-1-1, saying they feared for their safety.
Winders was later arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure or provoke fear, possession of a firearm by a felon, and three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Winders is due in court for his preliminary hearing this Thursday. If convicted of all the charges, Winders could face up to 21 years in prison.