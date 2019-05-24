Forest City man accused of attacking next door neighbor pleads not guilty

FOREST CITY — A Forest City man accused of attacking his next door neighbor and later not cooperating with authorities has pleaded not guilty.

33-year-old James Vaden is accused of entering the home of his next door neighbor in the 100 block of Wilson Way in Forest City on the evening of April 24th, where he allegedly assaulted a man, then went back to his home. Vaden was later arrested and is accused of kicking out a rear passenger and driver’s side window in the Forest City police car he was being transported in.

Vaden was charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony; and assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. If convicted on all three charges, Vaden could face up to 16 years in prison.

He entered a written plea of not guilty earlier today in Hancock County District Court. Vaden’s trial has been scheduled for July 10th.