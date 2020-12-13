For the first time since Thanksgiving weekend, no north-central Iowa COVID-related deaths reported
DES MOINES — For the first time since Thanksgiving weekend, north-central Iowa did not see any COVID-19 related deaths reported to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
There were 133 north-central Iowa deaths attributed to coronavirus coming out of Thanksgiving weekend, with 68 more deaths being reported between then and midday on Sunday. Those 68 deaths are 34% of the north-central Iowa COVID death total since the start of the pandemic.
It’s now been 13 straight days that north-central Iowa saw more people recovered from COVID-19 than new cases. Between midday Friday and midday Sunday, 159 new cases were reported while 365 more north-central Iowans have recovered.
North-central Iowa’s active case count declined during the same 24-hour period from 4291 on Friday to 4085 on Sunday.
North-central Iowa’s average 14-day positivity rate is at 17% while the seven-day positivity rate is at 10.9%.
Statewide, 16 more deaths were reported over the weekend bringing the total to 3213, 3271 more cases were identified while 5708 more people were reported as recovered.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|49
|42
|7
|
|Butler
|12
|11
|1
|
|Floyd
|23
|17
|6
|
|Franklin
|17
|16
|1
|
|Hancock
|21
|18
|3
|
|Kossuth
|22
|21
|1
|
|Mitchell
|19
|19
|0
|
|Winnebago
|26
|22
|4
|
|Worth
|2
|2
|
|
|Wright
|10
|8
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|201
|176
|25
|0
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4004
|52
|Butler
|1152
|8
|Floyd
|1193
|9
|Franklin
|807
|4
|Hancock
|1015
|12
|Kossuth
|1361
|13
|Mitchell
|906
|11
|Winnebago
|1027
|17
|Worth
|432
|16
|Wright
|1410
|17
|
|
|
|Area Total
|13307
|159
|Active Cases
|12/11/20
|12/4/20
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Today
|Last Friday
|Start of Month
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|1211
|1271
|1807
|477
|Butler
|340
|369
|517
|82
|Floyd
|384
|416
|550
|60
|Franklin
|213
|234
|305
|42
|Hancock
|312
|321
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|554
|574
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|297
|320
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|252
|261
|359
|192
|Worth
|155
|152
|118
|46
|Wright
|367
|373
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4085
|4291
|5526
|1510
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|2744
|112
|Butler
|800
|37
|Floyd
|786
|41
|Franklin
|577
|25
|Hancock
|682
|21
|Kossuth
|785
|33
|Mitchell
|590
|34
|Winnebago
|749
|26
|Worth
|275
|13
|Wright
|1033
|23
|
|
|
|Area Total
|9021
|365
|
|Sunday
|Sunday
|Friday
|Friday
|Positivity Rate
|14-day
|7 day
|14 day past
|7 day past
|Cerro Gordo
|15.6
|9.7
|17.1
|11.5
|Butler
|14.5
|8.7
|17.3
|9
|Floyd
|15.2
|6.6
|17.4
|8.8
|Franklin
|11.8
|8.6
|10.9
|7.7
|Hancock
|18
|12.5
|19.1
|14.4
|Kossuth
|27.2
|19.5
|29.4
|22.4
|Mitchell
|16.7
|10.3
|18.6
|12.6
|Winnebago
|16.3
|13.1
|17.6
|11.6
|Worth
|13.4
|9
|13
|6.4
|Wright
|19
|13.3
|19.3
|14.8
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Average
|17
|10.9
|18.4
|12.2