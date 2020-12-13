      Weather Alert

For the first time since Thanksgiving weekend, no north-central Iowa COVID-related deaths reported

Dec 13, 2020 @ 1:17pm

DES MOINES — For the first time since Thanksgiving weekend, north-central Iowa did not see any COVID-19 related deaths reported to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

There were 133 north-central Iowa deaths attributed to coronavirus coming out of Thanksgiving weekend, with 68 more deaths being reported between then and midday on Sunday. Those 68 deaths are 34% of the north-central Iowa COVID death total since the start of the pandemic.

It’s now been 13 straight days that north-central Iowa saw more people recovered from COVID-19 than new cases. Between midday Friday and midday Sunday, 159 new cases were reported while 365 more north-central Iowans have recovered.

North-central Iowa’s active case count declined during the same 24-hour period from 4291 on Friday to 4085 on Sunday.

North-central Iowa’s average 14-day positivity rate is at 17% while the seven-day positivity rate is at 10.9%. 

Statewide, 16 more deaths were reported over the weekend bringing the total to 3213, 3271 more cases were identified while 5708 more people were reported as recovered.

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 49 42 7
Butler 12 11 1
Floyd 23 17 6
Franklin 17 16 1
Hancock 21 18 3
Kossuth 22 21 1
Mitchell 19 19 0
Winnebago 26 22 4
Worth 2 2
Wright 10 8 2
Area Total 201 176 25 0

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4004 52
Butler 1152 8
Floyd 1193 9
Franklin 807 4
Hancock 1015 12
Kossuth 1361 13
Mitchell 906 11
Winnebago 1027 17
Worth 432 16
Wright 1410 17
Area Total 13307 159

 

Active Cases 12/11/20 12/4/20 12/1/20 11/1/20
Today Last Friday Start of Month November 1st
Cerro Gordo 1211 1271 1807 477
Butler 340 369 517 82
Floyd 384 416 550 60
Franklin 213 234 305 42
Hancock 312 321 408 134
Kossuth 554 574 535 176
Mitchell 297 320 447 119
Winnebago 252 261 359 192
Worth 155 152 118 46
Wright 367 373 410 182
Area Total 4085 4291 5526 1510

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 2744 112
Butler 800 37
Floyd 786 41
Franklin 577 25
Hancock 682 21
Kossuth 785 33
Mitchell 590 34
Winnebago 749 26
Worth 275 13
Wright 1033 23
Area Total 9021 365

 

 

Sunday Sunday Friday Friday
Positivity Rate 14-day 7 day 14 day past 7 day past
Cerro Gordo 15.6 9.7 17.1 11.5
Butler 14.5 8.7 17.3 9
Floyd 15.2 6.6 17.4 8.8
Franklin 11.8 8.6 10.9 7.7
Hancock 18 12.5 19.1 14.4
Kossuth 27.2 19.5 29.4 22.4
Mitchell 16.7 10.3 18.6 12.6
Winnebago 16.3 13.1 17.6 11.6
Worth 13.4 9 13 6.4
Wright 19 13.3 19.3 14.8
Area Average 17 10.9 18.4 12.2
