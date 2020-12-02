For second straight day, COVID recoveries outpace new cases in north-central Iowa
DES MOINES — For a second straight 24-hour period, the number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 in our listening area is more than the number of new cases reported.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 262 new recoveries had been reported compared to 225 new cases. In Cerro Gordo County, 107 more people have recovered while 67 new cases were reported.
Four more deaths were reported in our listening area in the same time period to bring the area’s total to 142. Two more deaths in Cerro Gordo County bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 48. Single deaths were also reported in Floyd and Wright counties. Floyd has seen 17 deaths while Wright has had seven.
The active number of COVID-19 cases in our listening area dropped from 5526 on Tuesday morning to 5485 this morning. In Cerro Gordo County, the active case count is at 1765.
The number of people hospitalized in the north-central Iowa based medical region is one higher than Tuesday at 83, with 14 in an intensive care unit, and 13 on ventilators.
Statewide in the same 24-hour period: 22 more deaths were reported to bring the death count to 2449; 2964 new cases were reported while 4816 more people have recovered.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|48
|2
|Butler
|6
|
|Floyd
|17
|1
|Franklin
|21
|
|Hancock
|7
|
|Kossuth
|7
|
|Mitchell
|5
|
|Winnebago
|24
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|7
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|142
|4
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|3658
|67
|Butler
|1050
|24
|Floyd
|1089
|24
|Franklin
|746
|3
|Hancock
|888
|15
|Kossuth
|1115
|29
|Mitchell
|827
|24
|Winnebago
|942
|9
|Worth
|378
|8
|Wright
|1292
|22
|
|
|
|Area Total
|11985
|225
|
|
|Active Cases 11/26/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|1765
|1850
|477
|Butler
|518
|505
|82
|Floyd
|548
|522
|60
|Franklin
|297
|294
|42
|Hancock
|399
|447
|134
|Kossuth
|556
|509
|176
|Mitchell
|457
|467
|119
|Winnebago
|353
|374
|192
|Worth
|187
|197
|46
|Wright
|405
|425
|182
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|5485
|5590
|1510
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|1845
|107
|Butler
|526
|23
|Floyd
|524
|25
|Franklin
|428
|11
|Hancock
|482
|24
|Kossuth
|552
|8
|Mitchell
|365
|14
|Winnebago
|565
|15
|Worth
|191
|9
|Wright
|880
|26
|
|
|
|Area Total
|6358
|262
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|21.6
|Butler
|20
|Floyd
|22.5
|Franklin
|15.6
|Hancock
|20.4
|Kossuth
|24.8
|Mitchell
|21
|Winnebago
|18.8
|Worth
|15.2
|Wright
|21.2
|
|
|Area Average
|20.8