For second straight day, COVID recoveries outpace new cases in north-central Iowa

Dec 2, 2020 @ 11:16am

DES MOINES — For a second straight 24-hour period, the number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 in our listening area is more than the number of new cases reported.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 262 new recoveries had been reported compared to 225 new cases. In Cerro Gordo County, 107 more people have recovered while 67 new cases were reported.

Four more deaths were reported in our listening area in the same time period to bring the area’s total to 142. Two more deaths in Cerro Gordo County bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 48. Single deaths were also reported in Floyd and Wright counties. Floyd has seen 17 deaths while Wright has had seven.

The active number of COVID-19 cases in our listening area dropped from 5526 on Tuesday morning to 5485 this morning. In Cerro Gordo County, the active case count is at 1765.

The number of people hospitalized in the north-central Iowa based medical region is one higher than Tuesday at 83, with 14 in an intensive care unit, and 13 on ventilators.

Statewide in the same 24-hour period: 22 more deaths were reported to bring the death count to 2449; 2964 new cases were reported while 4816 more people have recovered.

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 48 2
Butler 6
Floyd 17 1
Franklin 21
Hancock 7
Kossuth 7
Mitchell 5
Winnebago 24
Worth
Wright 7 1
Area Total 142 4

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 3658 67
Butler 1050 24
Floyd 1089 24
Franklin 746 3
Hancock 888 15
Kossuth 1115 29
Mitchell 827 24
Winnebago 942 9
Worth 378 8
Wright 1292 22
Area Total 11985 225

 

Active Cases 11/30/20
 Active Cases 11/26/20
Active Cases 11/1/20
Cerro Gordo 1765 1850 477
Butler 518 505 82
Floyd 548 522 60
Franklin 297 294 42
Hancock 399 447 134
Kossuth 556 509 176
Mitchell 457 467 119
Winnebago 353 374 192
Worth 187 197 46
Wright 405 425 182
Area Total 5485 5590 1510

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1845 107
Butler 526 23
Floyd 524 25
Franklin 428 11
Hancock 482 24
Kossuth 552 8
Mitchell 365 14
Winnebago 565 15
Worth 191 9
Wright 880 26
Area Total 6358 262

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 21.6
Butler 20
Floyd 22.5
Franklin 15.6
Hancock 20.4
Kossuth 24.8
Mitchell 21
Winnebago 18.8
Worth 15.2
Wright 21.2
Area Average 20.8
