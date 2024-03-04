For earliest time in recorded history, Clear Lake officially declared “ice out”

CLEAR LAKE — For the earliest time in recorded history, the ice has been declared officially out on Clear Lake.

Clear Lake Water Department Superintendent Adam Theiss made the “ice out” declaration on Sunday. It marks the earliest “ice out” date in history, beating the previous record of March 5th in 1931.

There had been patches of ice observed on the lake in the last week, holding the ice out declaration back from being declared on an even earlier date.

Last year, the ice was declared officially out on April 5th. The latest Clear Lake has ever been declared “ice out” was April 28th in 1951.

Clear Lake was officially declared iced in on November 28th.