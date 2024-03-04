KGLO News KGLO News Logo

For earliest time in recorded history, Clear Lake officially declared “ice out”

March 4, 2024 4:59AM CST
Share
For earliest time in recorded history, Clear Lake officially declared “ice out”
(KGLO News photo)

CLEAR LAKE — For the earliest time in recorded history, the ice has been declared officially out on Clear Lake.

Clear Lake Water Department Superintendent Adam Theiss made the “ice out” declaration on Sunday. It marks the earliest “ice out” date in history, beating the previous record of March 5th in 1931.

There had been patches of ice observed on the lake in the last week, holding the ice out declaration back from being declared on an even earlier date.

Last year, the ice was declared officially out on April 5th. The latest Clear Lake has ever been declared “ice out” was April 28th in 1951.

Clear Lake was officially declared iced in on November 28th.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman accused of stealing money while working at convenience store pleads guilty
2

Mason City woman sent to federal prison after allowing daughter, another individual to store meth in her house
3

Federal gun possession indictments announced for three north-central Iowa men
4

One charged in Manly child endangerment case to plead guilty, other fails to show up for hearing
5

Cerro Gordo supervisors on 2-to-1 vote approve investigation of County Auditor's office for improper use of postage meter