Food bank sets distribution record in April with May on track to be even higher
DES MOINES —With so many Iowans staying home from work and schools closed, the Food Bank of Iowa distributed more food during April than ever before, with May on track for a still-larger record.
Spokesman Dylan Lampe says more than one-point-eight million pounds of food were passed out to Iowans in need last month. “The team worked very hard. We added delivery routes, almost doubling the amount of routes across the 55 counties we serve,” Lampe says. “We implemented more mobile pantries and really got creative with how we were able to distribute food in a safe fashion.”
Even with the record set during April, Lampe says the demand for food is still exceptionally high because of the pandemic. “We’re seeing our partner agencies that we deliver to continuing to order twice as much as they would before the COVID-19 crisis hit,” Lampe says. “May has been just as busy. I think the need is continuing to increase.”
Community support has been tremendous, he says, and they’re very grateful for donations of both perishable and non-perishable items. Lampe says, “Financial donations are very impactful so that we can continue getting creative and adjusting our distribution methods and are able to get more food out the door as the need continues to increase.”
About 175,000 Iowans struggle with hunger in the 55 counties the Food Bank of Iowa serves. The list of 625 partner agencies includes food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools and other organizations that share the mission of ending hunger in Iowa.
www.foodbankiowa.org