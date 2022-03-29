      Weather Alert

Foo Fighters Cancel All Tour Dates After Drummer’s Death

Mar 29, 2022 @ 4:28pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Foo Fighters have canceled all upcoming concert dates following the death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

The rockers had been scheduled to play at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday as well as spring dates in New Orleans, Maryland, North Carolina and Boston.

They also had scheduled summer dates in Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France and the UK.

Hawkins died Friday during a South American tour with the rock band.

He was 50.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the band urged fans to “take the time to grieve.”

Hawkins played on the band’s biggest albums including “One by One” and “In Your Honor.”

