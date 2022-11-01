Floyd man sentenced to life in prison on kidnapping charge

CHARLES CITY — A Floyd man accused of kidnapping and sexual abuse after an incident in July has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to the kidnapping charge.

61-year-old Rodney McCarty was charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree burglary, and first-offense operating while intoxicated.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Floyd County District Court, McCarty is accused of going into a home east of Floyd on the evening of July 26th, physically and sexually assaulting a woman, and holding her against her will for about two hours. The woman was able to escape when a friend arrived at her house.

The victim and her friend were able to provide a description of the suspect and the license plate of the vehicle, with McCarty having left his driver’s license along with his clothes at the scene of the assault. McCarty was later found in his vehicle, unconscious behind the wheel and naked.

McCarty had originally pleaded not guilty to the charges, but as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors pleaded guilty last month to the first-degree kidnapping charge, a Class A felony. That meant a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole when he was recently sentenced by District Judge Colleen Weiland.