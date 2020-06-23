Floyd County Medical Center says some staff members have COVID-19
CHARLES CITY — The Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City says members of their staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
Hospital administrator Rod Nordeng posted a statement on the hospital’s social media saying colleagues have tested positive for coronavirus, but not saying how many. He says they are in regular communication with local and state public health authorities and they continue to monitor the situation daily.
Nordeng says public health notifies individuals who have been identified as being in contact with a known positive COVID case according to investigation guidelines.
Testing is being offered to all employees.