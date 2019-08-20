Floyd County jury finds Charles City woman guilty of trying to murder her mother
CHARLES CITY — A Charles City woman accused of trying to kill her mother by injecting her with insulin has been convicted by a Floyd County jury.
A criminal complaint says 44-year-old Jennifer Bean was accused of being involved in a domestic dispute with her mother on November 6th of last year, with officers responding after a hangup of a 9-1-1 call. Bean was arrested the next day after authorities accused her of injecting her mother with insulin, which if it had not been treated, could have resulted in coma and eventual death.
Bean’s trial started last Monday with the defense resting on Friday. After closing arguments on Monday morning, it took the jury about three hours to convict Bean of attempted murder, a Class B felony which carries a maximum 25 year prison term.
Bean is scheduled to be sentenced on September 30th.