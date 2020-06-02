Floyd County Fair cancelled
CHARLES CITY — The Floyd County Fair’s ground entertainment and grandstand attractions have been cancelled for this year.
A statement says it was determined after consulting with Floyd County public health officials, Floyd County FFA chapters and Extension, and the Fair Board to cancel those events due to the uncertainty of what the public health situation may look like in mid-July.
Livestock shows will be held in a “show and go” format with no overnight stalling allowed, and livestock shows will be live-streamed on the fair’s Facebook page.
Static exhibits will be dropped off and judged based on a write-up only with no face-to-face judging.
A fair queen contest will be held with a number of restrictions put in place, with the “Lil Miss & Mr.” competition being cancelled.
No commercial exhibits or camping on the grounds will be allowed.
The 2020 Floyd County Fair was scheduled for July 15th through the 19th.