KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Florida Issues Health Advisory After 4 Locally Contract Malaria In First Spread In US In 20 Years

June 28, 2023 11:48AM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

TERRA CEIA ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Department of Health has issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory after four locally contracted cases of malaria were reported along the Gulf Coast south of Tampa.

This week, a health alert issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also noted that another case has been detected in Texas, marking the first time there has been a local spread of malaria in the United States in 20 years.

Health officials say the four Sarasota County residents received treatment and have recovered.

Malaria is caused by a parasite that spreads through bites from Anopheles mosquitoes.

It causes fever, chills, sweats, nausea and vomiting, and headaches.

For the latest

Trending

1

Officer-involved shooting in Sheffield leaves one man dead
2

Mason City woman convicted in 1993 Waterloo murder won't be placed back on parole for at least nine months
3

BREAKING --- Mistrial declared in Mason City man's kidnapping trial
4

Osage man's murder trial, supression hearing delayed
5

Not guilty plea by Mason City woman accused of passing out drunk while driving with child in car