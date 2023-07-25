Florida Governor DeSantis Unhurt In Car Accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says one of its agents was driving Gov. Ron DeSantis’ vehicle in a motorcade when it was involved in a multi-car accident in Tennessee.

DeSantis was uninjured while traveling Tuesday to a campaign stop for his 2024 presidential bid.

The chain reaction crash happened on Interstate 75 in Chattanooga.

Police say traffic slowed, causing four cars in the motorcade to hit one another.

Police say the vehicles involved in the crash were government vehicles.

Police and DeSantis’ campaign spokesperson say the Republican White House hopeful was unhurt.

Police say one DeSantis staff member suffered a minor injury.

DeSantis has trailed front-runner Donald Trump in the GOP presidential contest.