Florida Congressman Injured After Falling Off Ladder

January 19, 2023 11:41AM CST
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – U.S. Rep. Greg Steube sustained “several serious injuries” when he fell off a ladder while cutting trees at his property on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

His office said Thursday morning that Steube spent the night in the intensive care unit where doctors are still assessing several serious injuries suffered in Wednesday 25-foot fall.

They say his injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

Ä tweet says Steube “is making progress and in good spirits.”

The family credited the hospital staff, along with an “individual” who witnessed the fall and called 911.

Steube was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and just began his third term.

