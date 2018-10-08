Flooding not a big problem for fish

DES MOINES — Iowa waterways have been flowing full and fast and that is not expected to change with another round of rain.

Iowa DNR fisheries biologist Dan Kirby says that shouldn’t wash away fish from their habitats. “As a general rule fish are pretty well equipped to handle floods, they can handle that situation,” Kirby says. “I know it is seems hard to believe some times when you see a stream flowing at a high rate of speed that a fish can stay there.”

He says fish adapt to the high water and fast flow. “Our native fish as well as the trout and things that have been brought in are pretty strong swimmers and they can usually find some place that is out of the main flow — it might be behind a rock or behind a tree or whatever — and they’ll be fine,” Kirby says.

Kirby says there are some cases where there could be some impact. He says when there is constant flooding and a lot of disruption there can be some stress on fish and it can hurt their health and growth, but he says overall they handle the extreme conditions.

Kirby says there are times when fish may get caught in small ponds after flooding — but he says that is usually minimal.