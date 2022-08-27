KGLO News KGLO News Logo
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible, with the highest risk in urban areas.

* WHERE…A portion of north central Iowa, including the following counties, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Winnebago, Worth and Wright.

* WHEN…Through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– While recent conditions have generally been dry over the watch area, there is concern that storms may repeat over the
same area tonight into Sunday morning, leading to rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches and possibly higher amounts in
localized areas. While the soil can likely absorb this rainfall, especially in rural areas with agricultural fields, if the higher rainfall amounts fell over an urbanized area, it could lead to an increasing risk of flash flooding.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

