Flood Watch in effect for listening area — slight chance of severe weather later today
Flood Watch
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
222 PM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022
IAZ006-007-016-017-025>027-280330-
/O.NEW.KDMX.FA.A.0003.220828T0300Z-220828T1200Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Winnebago-Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Wright-Franklin-Butler-
Including the cities of Shell Rock, Greene, Lake Mills, Belmond,
Garner, Parkersburg, Northwood, Britt, Eagle Grove, Hampton,
Allison, Forest City, Manly, Clarksville, Clarion, Dumont, Clear
Lake, Aplington, Kanawha, and Mason City
222 PM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING…
* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible,
with the highest risk in urban areas.
* WHERE…A portion of north central Iowa, including the following
counties, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Winnebago, Worth
and Wright.
* WHEN…From 10 PM CDT this evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– While recent conditions have generally been dry over the
watch area, there is concern that storms may repeat over the
same area tonight into Sunday morning, leading to rainfall
amounts of 3 to 5 inches and possibly higher amounts in
localized areas. While the soil can likely absorb this
rainfall, especially in rural areas with agricultural fields,
if the higher rainfall amounts fell over an urbanized area,
it could lead to an increasing risk of flash flooding.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
$$
Jimenez/Ansorge
Flood Watch
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
217 PM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022
MNZ093-280330-
/O.NEW.KMPX.FA.A.0006.220828T0300Z-220828T1200Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Freeborn-
Including the cities of Albert Lea
217 PM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING…
* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE…A portion of south central Minnesota, including the
following county, Freeborn.
* WHEN…From 10 PM CDT this evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– Rounds of heavy rainfall could produce totals of 2 to 4
inches, leading to the possibility of flash flooding,
especially in urban areas.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
$$
NDC
Flood Watch
National Weather Service La Crosse WI
211 PM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022
IAZ008-009-018-019-MNZ079-086>088-094-095-280900-
/O.NEW.KARX.FA.A.0006.220828T0300Z-220828T1200Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Mitchell-Howard-Floyd-Chickasaw-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-
Fillmore-
Including the cities of Cresco, Preston, Charles City, Austin, New
Hampton, Dodge Center, Winona, Rochester, Osage, and Wabasha
211 PM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING…
* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE…Portions of Iowa and southeast Minnesota, including the
following counties, in Iowa, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard and
Mitchell. In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted,
Wabasha and Winona.
* WHEN…From 10 PM CDT this evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– Waves of thunderstorms will bring heavy rainfall to the area
tonight. While the soils are drier and the rivers are running
low, the potential exists for 3 to 4 inches of rain. This
would cause urban flooding and possibly mudslides in areas of
terrain. Should storms repeat over the same area, more higher
amounts could fall causing flooding elsewhere.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.