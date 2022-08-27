Flood Watch in effect for listening area — slight chance of severe weather later today

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

222 PM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022

Winnebago-Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Wright-Franklin-Butler-

Including the cities of Shell Rock, Greene, Lake Mills, Belmond,

Garner, Parkersburg, Northwood, Britt, Eagle Grove, Hampton,

Allison, Forest City, Manly, Clarksville, Clarion, Dumont, Clear

Lake, Aplington, Kanawha, and Mason City

222 PM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING…

* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible,

with the highest risk in urban areas.

* WHERE…A portion of north central Iowa, including the following

counties, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Winnebago, Worth

and Wright.

* WHEN…From 10 PM CDT this evening through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– While recent conditions have generally been dry over the

watch area, there is concern that storms may repeat over the

same area tonight into Sunday morning, leading to rainfall

amounts of 3 to 5 inches and possibly higher amounts in

localized areas. While the soil can likely absorb this

rainfall, especially in rural areas with agricultural fields,

if the higher rainfall amounts fell over an urbanized area,

it could lead to an increasing risk of flash flooding.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Jimenez/Ansorge

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

217 PM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022

Freeborn-

Including the cities of Albert Lea

217 PM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING…

* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE…A portion of south central Minnesota, including the

following county, Freeborn.

* WHEN…From 10 PM CDT this evening through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– Rounds of heavy rainfall could produce totals of 2 to 4

inches, leading to the possibility of flash flooding,

especially in urban areas.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

NDC

Flood Watch

National Weather Service La Crosse WI

211 PM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022

Mitchell-Howard-Floyd-Chickasaw-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-

Fillmore-

Including the cities of Cresco, Preston, Charles City, Austin, New

Hampton, Dodge Center, Winona, Rochester, Osage, and Wabasha

211 PM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING…

* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE…Portions of Iowa and southeast Minnesota, including the

following counties, in Iowa, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard and

Mitchell. In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted,

Wabasha and Winona.

* WHEN…From 10 PM CDT this evening through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– Waves of thunderstorms will bring heavy rainfall to the area

tonight. While the soils are drier and the rivers are running

low, the potential exists for 3 to 4 inches of rain. This

would cause urban flooding and possibly mudslides in areas of

terrain. Should storms repeat over the same area, more higher

amounts could fall causing flooding elsewhere.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.