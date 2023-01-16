KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Flight Data, Voice Recorders Retrieved From Nepal Crash Site

January 16, 2023 12:12PM CST
POKHARA, Nepal (AP) – Officials say search teams have retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders of a passenger plane that plummeted into a gorge on approach to a new airport in the foothills of the Himalayas.

Investigators are looking for the cause of Nepal’s deadliest plane crash in 30 years.

At least 69 of the 72 people aboard were killed, and officials believe the three missing are also dead.

Rescuers are still searching the debris Monday for them.

It is scattered down a 300-meter-deep gorge.

