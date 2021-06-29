      Weather Alert

FL Condo Collapse: More Rain To Hamper Search

Jun 29, 2021 @ 7:57am

(Surfside, FL) — This is the sixth day of searching for 150 people missing in Florida’s condo collapse. Rescuers have moved from a tunnel underneath the rubble to the debris pile on top. The work is treacherous, with only two more bodies found yesterday, raising the death toll to 11. But another round of rain this week could slow things down even more. The city of Miami Beach already canceled Fourth of July events out of respect to the victims and their families.

