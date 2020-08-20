Fixes in state coronavirus database seen in newest local numbers
DES MOINES — Fixes with some of the flaws in the state’s coronavirus database are being made and impacting the listening area’s COVID-19 numbers.
Looking at the local data in the 24-hour period prior to 11 o’clock this morning, five of the counties have had a reduction in the number of reported cases since the pandemic started due to the data correction. Cerro Gordo County has 15 fewer cases, now with a total of 681. Floyd County’s case number dropped by 10 to 175. Wright County saw a drop of nine cases for a total of 488. Franklin’s confirmed case count dropped by four to 268. Hancock has two fewer for a total of 127. Kossuth is down one to 106. Three counties in the area had their numbers rise with three new cases in Butler and two each in Winnebago and Worth.
As of 11:00 AM today, the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in our listening area was 2270, 34 fewer total cases when compared to 11:00 AM on Wednesday.
No new deaths in the area were reported. 1793 people in our area have now recovered, a number that is three higher than yesterday.
There are currently 432 active cases in our listening area, down 37 from yesterday. 161 of those active cases are in Cerro Gordo County; 62 in Wright; 53 in Winnebago; 32 each in Franklin and Kossuth; 26 in Floyd; 23 in Worth; 21 in Butler; 14 in Mitchell; and eight in Hancock.
Looking at the statewide numbers leading up to 11 o’clock: nine more deaths were reported for a total of 1012; 292 more cases have been confirmed for a total of 53,830; 335 more people have been listed as recovered for a total of 42,316.
A spokesman for Governor Reynolds says the state’s data system had been erroneously recording the results of people who were tested on multiple occasions.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|681
|(-15)
|Butler
|146
|3
|Floyd
|175
|(-10)
|Franklin
|268
|(-4)
|Hancock
|127
|(-2)
|Kossuth
|106
|(-1)
|Mitchell
|85
|
|Winnebago
|121
|2
|Worth
|73
|2
|Wright
|488
|(-9)
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2270
|
|
|Active Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|161
|Butler
|21
|Floyd
|26
|Franklin
|32
|Hancock
|8
|Kossuth
|32
|Mitchell
|14
|Winnebago
|53
|Worth
|23
|Wright
|62
|
|
|Area Total
|432
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|500
|7
|Butler
|123
|3
|Floyd
|146
|(-7)
|Franklin
|220
|2
|Hancock
|117
|(-3)
|Kossuth
|74
|(-1)
|Mitchell
|71
|
|Winnebago
|67
|2
|Worth
|50
|1
|Wright
|425
|(-1)
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1793
|15