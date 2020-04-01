Five years in prison for Forest City man who threatened people with rifle
FOREST CITY — A Forest City man accused of threatening people with a rifle has been sentenced to prison time.
42-year-old Joshua Winders was accused of pointing a rifle at men who came to his home in the 2000 block of River Road late on the afternoon of December 5th. Winders let two men inside his home with a third waiting in a vehicle.
He grabbed a .22-caliber rifle and pointed it at the men inside his home, then followed them outside, firing multiple shots into the ground while yelling at the men to get off of his property. He then allegedly threatened to “spray their vehicle” if they did not leave.
Winders pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm as a felon.
District Judge DeDra Schroeder on Tuesday sentenced Winders to five years in prison on both charges, with the sentences to run at the same time.