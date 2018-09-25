Five years in prison for Buffalo Center man accused of strangling Rake woman
By KGLO News
|
Sep 25, 2018 @ 12:34 PM

BUFFALO CENTER — A Buffalo Center man accused of breaking into a Rake woman’s home and strangling her earlier this year has been sentenced to prison time.

36-year-old Dustin Olson was accused of breaking into the woman’s house through a garage door on July 12th and allegedly strangling the woman, throwing her on a couch and pulling out her hair. Olson was originally charged with first-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault by strangulation.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and assault causing bodily injury.

Olson recently was sentenced to five years in prison on the burglary charge and an additional 30 days in jail on the assault charge.

