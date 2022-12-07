KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Five years for Mason City man accused of multiple burglaries at Rockford home

December 7, 2022 11:19AM CST
ROCKFORD — A Mason City man who pleaded guilty to burglarizing a Rockford home multiple times has been sentenced to prison.

39-year-old Ryan Allen was originally charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief after authorities say he broke into a home in the 1200 block of 215th Street three times between June 9th and June 15th of last year. During one burglary, Allen allegedly caused over $1500 damage to two safes.

Allen as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree burglary. Judge Peter Newell sentenced him recently to five years in prison with credit for time served. 

