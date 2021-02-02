Five year sentence for Mason City man who pleaded guilty to burglarizing school
MASON CITY — One of two men who pleaded guilty in a burglary of a Mason City school has been sentenced to prison time.
On March 20th of last year, police investigated a burglary at the Newman Catholic schools where it was determined that about $17,000 in tools and educational equipment were missing. Surveillance equipment at the school showed two subjects entering the locked building and gathering several items from throughout the building, which were then loaded into a vehicle and driven away by the pair.
50-year-old Eric Francis pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and was sentenced on Monday by District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt to five years in prison.
Co-defendant 38-year-old Nathaniel Pope previously was sent to prison for ten years on the school burglary charge as well as setting a garage in Mason City on fire in 2018.