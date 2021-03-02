Five new COVID-related deaths reported in listening area
MASON CITY — Five new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in north-central Iowa.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, single deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Hancock, Kossuth and Winnebago counties. That brings the total number of deaths in the ten-county listening area during the pandemic to 367.
20 new COVID cases were identified in the same 24 hour period while 54 more people have recovered. The active COVID case count has dropped from 1670 on Monday to 1630 today.
In Cerro Gordo County, three new cases were reported while 23 more people have recovered, bringing the county’s case count down from 499 to 478.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, 11 people are hospitalized due to COVID with three patients in an intensive care unit, those numbers being the same as Monday. There currently are not any patients on a ventilator.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|82
|69
|13
|1
|Butler
|31
|28
|3
|
|Floyd
|41
|31
|10
|1
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|
|Hancock
|30
|25
|5
|1
|Kossuth
|55
|48
|7
|1
|Mitchell
|40
|38
|2
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|1
|Worth
|7
|6
|1
|
|Wright
|31
|26
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|367
|315
|52
|5
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5335
|3
|Butler
|1668
|5
|Floyd
|1626
|0
|Franklin
|1184
|0
|Hancock
|1471
|2
|Kossuth
|2080
|1
|Mitchell
|1306
|0
|Winnebago
|1386
|6
|Worth
|698
|2
|Wright
|1796
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|18550
|20
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4775
|23
|Butler
|1511
|7
|Floyd
|1400
|4
|Franklin
|1042
|5
|Hancock
|1320
|3
|Kossuth
|1837
|5
|Mitchell
|1153
|2
|Winnebago
|1221
|2
|Worth
|625
|1
|Wright
|1669
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16553
|54
|Active Cases
|3/2/21
|3/1/21
|2/26/21
|3/1/21/
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Monday
|Monday
|Last Friday
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|
|Cerro Gordo
|478
|499
|501
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|126
|128
|128
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|185
|190
|189
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|123
|128
|129
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|121
|123
|119
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|188
|193
|200
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|113
|116
|114
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|134
|131
|130
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|66
|65
|62
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|96
|97
|98
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1630
|1670
|1670
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742
The Iowa Department of Public Health readjusted data starting on February 19th to include data if a person had multiple positive tests