Five new COVID-related deaths reported in listening area

Mar 2, 2021 @ 11:25am

MASON CITY — Five new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in north-central Iowa.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, single deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Hancock, Kossuth and Winnebago counties. That brings the total number of deaths in the ten-county listening area during the pandemic to 367.

20 new COVID cases were identified in the same 24 hour period while 54 more people have recovered. The active COVID case count has dropped from 1670 on Monday to 1630 today.

In Cerro Gordo County, three new cases were reported while 23 more people have recovered, bringing the county’s case count down from 499 to 478.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, 11 people are hospitalized due to COVID with three patients in an intensive care unit, those numbers being the same as Monday. There currently are not any patients on a ventilator.

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 82 69 13 1
Butler 31 28 3
Floyd 41 31 10 1
Franklin 19 18 1
Hancock 30 25 5 1
Kossuth 55 48 7 1
Mitchell 40 38 2
Winnebago 31 26 5 1
Worth 7 6 1
Wright 31 26 5
Area Total 367 315 52 5

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5335 3
Butler 1668 5
Floyd 1626 0
Franklin 1184 0
Hancock 1471 2
Kossuth 2080 1
Mitchell 1306 0
Winnebago 1386 6
Worth 698 2
Wright 1796 1
Area Total 18550 20

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4775 23
Butler 1511 7
Floyd 1400 4
Franklin 1042 5
Hancock 1320 3
Kossuth 1837 5
Mitchell 1153 2
Winnebago 1221 2
Worth 625 1
Wright 1669 2
Area Total 16553 54

 

Active Cases 3/2/21 3/1/21 2/26/21 3/1/21/ 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Monday Monday Last Friday March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st
October 1st
Cerro Gordo 478 499 501 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 126 128 128 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 185 190 189 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 123 128 129 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 121 123 119 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 188 193 200 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 113 116 114 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 134 131 130 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 66 65 62 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 96 97 98 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1630 1670 1670 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742

 

The Iowa Department of Public Health readjusted data starting on February 19th to include data if a person had multiple positive tests

