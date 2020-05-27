      Weather Alert

Five new cases of COVID-19 in our listening area — 19 new deaths statewide

May 27, 2020 @ 12:34pm

JOHNSTON — As of 11 o’clock this morning, only five new cases of COVID-19 had been reported in our listening area in the previous 24 hours, two in Winnebago County with single cases in Hancock, Kossuth, and Mitchell counties.

The immediate listening area’s number of confirmed cases stands at 229 — 124 in Wright; 22 in Cerro Gordo; 18 in Floyd; 15 in Butler; 14 in Hancock; 12 in Winnebago; eight each in Franklin and Kossuth; five in Mitchell; and three in Worth.

80 area COVID-19 cases have fully recovered, with two new recoveries being reported. Nine people in our area remain hospitalized.

 Looking at state numbers during the same 11:00 AM yesterday to 11:00 AM today period, 19 more deaths were reported for a total now of 485; 597 more positive cases have been identified for a total of 18,256; 417 more people have recovered for a state total of 9859.

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 22
Butler 15
Floyd 18
Franklin 8
Hancock 14 1
Kossuth 8 1
Mitchell 5 1
Winnebago 12 2
Worth 3
Wright 124
Area Total 229 5

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 15
Butler 12
Floyd 10
Franklin 5
Hancock 4
Kossuth 3
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 8 1
Worth 3
Wright 16 1
Area Total 80 2

 

Hospitalized
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler 2
Floyd 2
Franklin 1
Hancock 3
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright
Area Total 9
