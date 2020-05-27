Five new cases of COVID-19 in our listening area — 19 new deaths statewide
JOHNSTON — As of 11 o’clock this morning, only five new cases of COVID-19 had been reported in our listening area in the previous 24 hours, two in Winnebago County with single cases in Hancock, Kossuth, and Mitchell counties.
The immediate listening area’s number of confirmed cases stands at 229 — 124 in Wright; 22 in Cerro Gordo; 18 in Floyd; 15 in Butler; 14 in Hancock; 12 in Winnebago; eight each in Franklin and Kossuth; five in Mitchell; and three in Worth.
80 area COVID-19 cases have fully recovered, with two new recoveries being reported. Nine people in our area remain hospitalized.
Looking at state numbers during the same 11:00 AM yesterday to 11:00 AM today period, 19 more deaths were reported for a total now of 485; 597 more positive cases have been identified for a total of 18,256; 417 more people have recovered for a state total of 9859.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|22
|
|Butler
|15
|
|Floyd
|18
|
|Franklin
|8
|
|Hancock
|14
|1
|Kossuth
|8
|1
|Mitchell
|5
|1
|Winnebago
|12
|2
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|124
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|229
|5
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|15
|
|Butler
|12
|
|Floyd
|10
|
|Franklin
|5
|
|Hancock
|4
|
|Kossuth
|3
|
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|8
|1
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|16
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|80
|2
|
|Hospitalized
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|2
|Franklin
|1
|Hancock
|3
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|9