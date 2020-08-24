      Weather Alert

Five more Iowans dead of COVID-19

Aug 24, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — Five more people have died in Iowa due to COVID-19. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the number of coronavirus deaths during the pandemic rose to 1039. No new deaths have been reported in our listening area, with the number of area deaths currently at 46.

13 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in our area in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning — five in Cerro Gordo; two in Butler, and single cases in Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Winnebago, Worth, and Wright — to bring the area’s total of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 2389.

There are currently 473 active cases in our area, up from 468 at 11 o’clock yesterday morning. There are 167 active cases in Cerro Gordo, 71 in Winnebago, 64 in Wright, 35 in Kossuth, 30 in Floyd, 27 in Butler, 26 in Franklin, 22 in Worth, 17 in Mitchell and 14 in Hancock. Eight more people have been listed in our area as recovered to bring the total to 1870. 

471 more cases of COVID-19 have been identified statewide in the same 24-hour period to bring the total to 56,584. 125 more people have recovered in Iowa to bring the total to 43,610. 

 

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 717 5
Butler 163 2
Floyd 184 1
Franklin 275 1
Hancock 134 1
Kossuth 110
Mitchell 92
Winnebago 144 1
Worth 75 1
Wright 495 1
Area Total 2389 13

 

 

Active Cases
Cerro Gordo 167
Butler 27
Floyd 30
Franklin 26
Hancock 14
Kossuth 35
Mitchell 17
Winnebago 71
Worth 22
Wright 64
Area Total 473

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 20
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 16
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 2
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 46

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 530 1
Butler 134
Floyd 151
Franklin 233 5
Hancock 118
Kossuth 75
Mitchell 75
Winnebago 71 1
Worth 53 1
Wright 430
Area Total 1870 8
