Five more Iowans dead of COVID-19
DES MOINES — Five more people have died in Iowa due to COVID-19. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the number of coronavirus deaths during the pandemic rose to 1039. No new deaths have been reported in our listening area, with the number of area deaths currently at 46.
13 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in our area in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning — five in Cerro Gordo; two in Butler, and single cases in Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Winnebago, Worth, and Wright — to bring the area’s total of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 2389.
There are currently 473 active cases in our area, up from 468 at 11 o’clock yesterday morning. There are 167 active cases in Cerro Gordo, 71 in Winnebago, 64 in Wright, 35 in Kossuth, 30 in Floyd, 27 in Butler, 26 in Franklin, 22 in Worth, 17 in Mitchell and 14 in Hancock. Eight more people have been listed in our area as recovered to bring the total to 1870.
471 more cases of COVID-19 have been identified statewide in the same 24-hour period to bring the total to 56,584. 125 more people have recovered in Iowa to bring the total to 43,610.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|717
|5
|Butler
|163
|2
|Floyd
|184
|1
|Franklin
|275
|1
|Hancock
|134
|1
|Kossuth
|110
|
|Mitchell
|92
|
|Winnebago
|144
|1
|Worth
|75
|1
|Wright
|495
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2389
|13
|
|Active Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|167
|Butler
|27
|Floyd
|30
|Franklin
|26
|Hancock
|14
|Kossuth
|35
|Mitchell
|17
|Winnebago
|71
|Worth
|22
|Wright
|64
|
|
|Area Total
|473
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|20
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|3
|Franklin
|16
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|2
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|46
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|530
|1
|Butler
|134
|
|Floyd
|151
|
|Franklin
|233
|5
|Hancock
|118
|
|Kossuth
|75
|
|Mitchell
|75
|
|Winnebago
|71
|1
|Worth
|53
|1
|Wright
|430
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1870
|8