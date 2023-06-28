Five Mason City stores sell tobacco to minors as part of compliance checks

MASON CITY — Citations have been issued to five stores after a series of tobacco sales compliance checks by the Mason City Police Department.

Officers in collaboration with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division’s tobacco enforcement program carried out compliance checks earlier this month. Under the supervision of law enforcement officials, a series of operations were conducted where underage individuals were deployed to 37 establishments in Mason City with the objective of purchasing tobacco products. Five retailers were found to be non-compliant with the law.

Those are:

== Wal-Mart at 4151 4th Southwest

== YesWay at 637 12th Northeast

== Kwik Star at 1316 4th Southwest

== Northside Liquor at 1303 North Federal

== Prime Wine & Spirits at 1104 North Federal

Selling tobacco to a minor carries a $135 penalty for the first offense.