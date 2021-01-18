      Weather Alert

Five COVID deaths over weekend pushes north-central Iowa’s pandemic total over 300 mark

Jan 18, 2021 @ 5:43am

MASON CITY — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in north-central Iowa over the weekend.

In the 48-hour period between midday Friday and midday Sunday, two deaths were reported each in Cerro Gordo and Kossuth counties while one new death was reported in Butler County. That pushes the number of area deaths since the start of the pandemic over the 300 mark, standing now at 303.

125 new cases of COVID were reported in north-central Iowa over the same period while 106 new recoveries were reported. The active case count rose from 1855 on Friday to 1869 on Sunday.

In Cerro Gordo County, 41 new cases were reported while 28 more people have recovered. The active case count in the county went up from 423 on Friday to 434 on Sunday.

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 68 57 11 2
Butler 24 21 3 1
Floyd 36 28 8
Franklin 18 17 1
Hancock 24 19 5
Kossuth 43 40 3 2
Mitchell 34 34 0
Winnebago 29 24 5
Worth 3 2 1
Wright 24 22 2
Area Total 303 264 39 5

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4635 41
Butler 1466 12
Floyd 1380 6
Franklin 1015 16
Hancock 1290 11
Kossuth 1706 9
Mitchell 1157 9
Winnebago 1185 6
Worth 599 7
Wright 1627 8
Area Total 16060 125

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4133 28
Butler 1185 8
Floyd 1214 4
Franklin 832 7
Hancock 1097 11
Kossuth 1488 12
Mitchell 949 6
Winnebago 1052 12
Worth 471 4
Wright 1467 14
Area Total 13888 106

 

Active Cases 1/17/21 1/15/21 1/8/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Sunday Friday Last Friday January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 434 423 458 549 1807 477
Butler 257 254 208 175 517 82
Floyd 130 128 129 130 550 60
Franklin 165 156 155 133 305 42
Hancock 169 169 221 235 408 134
Kossuth 175 180 179 269 535 176
Mitchell 174 171 180 173 447 119
Winnebago 104 110 109 123 359 192
Worth 125 122 133 126 118 46
Wright 136 142 162 183 410 182
Area Total 1869 1855 1901 2096 5526 1510
