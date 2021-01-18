Five COVID deaths over weekend pushes north-central Iowa’s pandemic total over 300 mark
MASON CITY — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in north-central Iowa over the weekend.
In the 48-hour period between midday Friday and midday Sunday, two deaths were reported each in Cerro Gordo and Kossuth counties while one new death was reported in Butler County. That pushes the number of area deaths since the start of the pandemic over the 300 mark, standing now at 303.
125 new cases of COVID were reported in north-central Iowa over the same period while 106 new recoveries were reported. The active case count rose from 1855 on Friday to 1869 on Sunday.
In Cerro Gordo County, 41 new cases were reported while 28 more people have recovered. The active case count in the county went up from 423 on Friday to 434 on Sunday.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|68
|57
|11
|2
|Butler
|24
|21
|3
|1
|Floyd
|36
|28
|8
|
|Franklin
|18
|17
|1
|
|Hancock
|24
|19
|5
|
|Kossuth
|43
|40
|3
|2
|Mitchell
|34
|34
|0
|
|Winnebago
|29
|24
|5
|
|Worth
|3
|2
|1
|
|Wright
|24
|22
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|303
|264
|39
|5
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4635
|41
|Butler
|1466
|12
|Floyd
|1380
|6
|Franklin
|1015
|16
|Hancock
|1290
|11
|Kossuth
|1706
|9
|Mitchell
|1157
|9
|Winnebago
|1185
|6
|Worth
|599
|7
|Wright
|1627
|8
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16060
|125
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4133
|28
|Butler
|1185
|8
|Floyd
|1214
|4
|Franklin
|832
|7
|Hancock
|1097
|11
|Kossuth
|1488
|12
|Mitchell
|949
|6
|Winnebago
|1052
|12
|Worth
|471
|4
|Wright
|1467
|14
|
|
|
|Area Total
|13888
|106
|Active Cases
|1/17/21
|1/15/21
|1/8/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Sunday
|Friday
|Last Friday
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|434
|423
|458
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|257
|254
|208
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|130
|128
|129
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|165
|156
|155
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|169
|169
|221
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|175
|180
|179
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|174
|171
|180
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|104
|110
|109
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|125
|122
|133
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|136
|142
|162
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1869
|1855
|1901
|2096
|5526
|1510