First winter storm of 2022 to impact north-central Iowa Friday
(Graphic courtesy National Weather Service-Des Moines)
This is information published on Thursday morning by the National Weather Service. For the latest weather advisories and weather-related announcements, head to www.kglonews.com/alerts
WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Central Iowa.
* WHEN…From Friday morning through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. Easterly winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow, particularly in open and rural areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Click the graphic below to enlarge