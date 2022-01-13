      Weather Alert

First winter storm of 2022 to impact north-central Iowa Friday

Jan 13, 2022 @ 5:44am
(Graphic courtesy National Weather Service-Des Moines)

This is information published on Thursday morning by the National Weather Service. For the latest weather advisories and weather-related announcements, head to www.kglonews.com/alerts 

 

 

WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Central Iowa.

* WHEN…From Friday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. Easterly winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow, particularly in open and rural areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

 

Click the graphic below to enlarge

 

 

 































For the latest
 








Trending 
 






 








Belmond man accused of Mason City stabbing fails to show up for sentencing, another defendant enters into plea deal 















 








Snowy owls are visiting Iowa this winter 















 








State regulators to review new gambling studies on Cedar Rapids, overall market 















 








Latham announces re-election bid for Iowa House 















 








Two Mason City men plead not guilty to drug charges after Clear Lake traffic stop 









 




































Connect With Us