First two cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County, public health officials remind you to follow safety guidelines
MASON CITY — Health officials confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County over the weekend.
Both of those cases are adults who are 18-to-40 years old. Another case was reported in Kossuth County, with an adult that was 18-to-40 years old. That brings the total number of positive cases reported in Iowa to 90 as of Sunday.
Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health director Brian Hanft says in a written statement that while these are the first cases in Cerro Gordo County, they may not be the last, and that’s why they are encouraging all residents to continue to make prevention a priority. He recommends that people wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time; cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow; and stay home when you are ill.
If you think you may need healthcare because you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call the MercyOne Health Line at 641-428-7777. A nurse can assess whether you need to be seen or if you can recover at home. If you have mild symptoms, or may have come in contact with someone confirmed with COVID-19, please read our isolation instructions at https://cghealth.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/COVID-19-Isolation-Instructions.pdf.