First round playoff pairings for Class 2A, 1A, A, 8-Man
BOONE — The Iowa High School Athletic Association revealed the pairings this morning for the first round of the football playoffs in Classes 2A, 1A, A, and 8-Man. Locally:
=== Class 2A
Unity Christian, Orange City (5-3) at Clear Lake (5-3)
Spirit Lake (6-2) at Osage (5-3)
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (2-6) at West Lyon, Inwood (6-2)
=== Class A
Newman Catholic, Mason City (6-2) at East Buchanan, Winthrop (7-1)
Alta-Aurelia (5-3) at West Hancock, Britt (8-0)
Saint Ansgar (3-5) at Grundy Center (7-1)
Nashua-Plainfield (4-4) at North Linn, Troy Mills (8-0)
Starmont (3-5) at North Butler (7-1)
=== 8-Man
Northwood-Kensett (6-2) at Kee, Lansing (7-1)
You can find the full pairings at this link