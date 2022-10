First-round playoff pairings have been assigned by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Looking locally:

== Class 2A

Clear Lake (4-4) at PCM (5-3)

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (5-3) at Osage (6-2)

== Class A

Hudson (4-4) at Newman (7-1)

Nashua-Plainfeild (5-3) at West Hancock (8-0)

St. Ansgar (5-3) at Wapsie Valley (6-2)

