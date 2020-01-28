First public meetings this week on Clear Lake schools bond issue vote
CLEAR LAKE — The first of three public meetings about the upcoming Clear Lake Community School District bond issue vote is scheduled for this week. District voters are being asked to pass an $18 million bond issue that would fund several projects, including a proposed community recreation and wellness center to be built as part of a partnership with the city of Clear Lake.
Other projects that would be funded as part of the bond issue vote on March 3rd include:
== An expansion of the commons area at the middle school
== A new entrance, sound system and seating for E. B. Stillman Auditorium
== Modifications to the Clear Creek Elementary main entry to make it more secure
== An expanded high school library to create more collaborative spaces, as well as some additional minor alterations to the high school building to relocate some classrooms and services
== Improvements to the Lions Field complex including new bleachers, press box, entrance and turf at the stadium, as well as new lighting and restroom facilities for the softball field
All three of the meetings will be held at the middle school commons. The first is this Wednesday night at 5:30. The second will be Wednesday February 19th at 6:30, with the final one on Monday February 24th at 6:30.