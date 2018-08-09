First phase of study to move old railroad depot has positive results

MASON CITY — There’s some good news and some bad news with studying whether or not the former Milwaukee Road depot building in Mason City can be moved.

The depot located at 904 South Pennsylvania was constructed in 1895 and was used as a passenger depot until 1960 when it was remodeled for use as a yard office. It served as that until 2013 when a new yard office was constructed. The Canadian Pacific filed a permit with the city to demolish the structure in May, but they agreed to allow the city time to formulate a plan to relocate the depot.

Mayor Bill Schickel says the first phase of a study conducted by Thein Structural Moving of Clara City Minnesota to see if it could be moved had positive results. “It shows it is possible to move the old depot. They might have to disassemble it and assemble it back in other areas in order to do that. That’s phase one to show the possibility of moving it.”

The bad news is that “phase two” of the study has not moved forward yet because Matt Thein of Thein Structural Moving was severely injured in a car accident on July 18th. Thein suffered significant brain trauma along with chest injuries. Phase two will move forward with Matt’s partner to complete the second phase.

Schickel says the city appreciates the railroad’s patience in doing the study. “As long as they see we’re moving forward I think they are ok.”

Once phase two is completed, the city will be in a position to engage with private sector partners and assist with fundraising to make the move a reality.

Schickel made his comments on this week’s “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO. Listen back to the program by clicking below