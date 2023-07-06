First of two Iowa teens scheduled to be sentenced in 2021 beating death of teacher

FILE – Willard Miller is led into a courtroom, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a hearing related to the murder charge he faces in the 2021 death of Fairfield, Iowa, Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Miller, one of two Iowa teenagers charged in the beating death of an Iowa high school teacher, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, to first-degree murder. (Kyle Ocker/The Ottumwa Courier via AP, Pool, File)

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — The first of two Iowa teenagers who pleaded guilty to fatally beating their high school Spanish teacher with a baseball bat is to be sentenced Thursday.

Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale pleaded guilty in April to the 2021 attack on Nohema Graber in a park where the 66-year-old teacher regularly walked after school.

Prosecutors say the teens were angry at Graber because of a bad grade she had given Miller.

Miller will be the first sentenced after he pleaded guilty as part of an agreement in which prosecutors recommended a term of between 30 years and life in prison, with the possibility of parole.