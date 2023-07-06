First of two Iowa teens scheduled to be sentenced in 2021 beating death of teacher
July 6, 2023 6:01AM CDT
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — The first of two Iowa teenagers who pleaded guilty to fatally beating their high school Spanish teacher with a baseball bat is to be sentenced Thursday.
Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale pleaded guilty in April to the 2021 attack on Nohema Graber in a park where the 66-year-old teacher regularly walked after school.
Prosecutors say the teens were angry at Graber because of a bad grade she had given Miller.
Miller will be the first sentenced after he pleaded guilty as part of an agreement in which prosecutors recommended a term of between 30 years and life in prison, with the possibility of parole.