First Native American Woman In Space Steps Out On Spacewalk

January 20, 2023 4:49PM CST
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – The first Native American woman in space has ventured out on her first spacewalk.

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann was joined Friday by Japan’s Koichi Wakata, another first-time spacewalker.

Their job was to install support struts and brackets for new solar panels launching this summer.

The two rocketed into orbit last year with SpaceX.

Mann is a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California.

She’s also a Marine colonel and test pilot. Wakata is Japan’s spaceflight leader with five missions.

