First Day Hikes planned for Pilot Knob, other state parks in Iowa

FOREST CITY — More than two dozen Iowa state parks, including one in our listening area, are hosting so-called First Day Hikes on Tuesday — on New Year’s Day, free hikes guided by park staff.

Todd Coffelt, chief of the Iowa D-N-R’s State Parks Bureau, says hikers get the chance to experience the quiet beauty of nature in winter as well as spectacular views and a host of cultural treasures offered by Iowa’s state parks. “The ability for people to get out and exercise in a controlled environment,” Coffelt says. “You have other people there, you have the support. A lot of the locations have a warming house so there’s going to be a fire going, some coffee and hot cocoa. This is the best way to get started on some of those resolutions.”

Many parks have hosted the First Day Hikes for five years now with 27 parks participating this time. Coffelt says the hikes are a great way to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and welcome the New Year with friends and family, in addition to learning about the parks. “You’re going to see wildlife, you’re going to see birds, you’re going to see the habitat as it exists in these beautiful areas that we have, and all the while, you’re going to be going through the hike, listening and following and watching,” Coffelt says. “Before you know it, it’ll be over and you’ll have your steps in for the day, you’ll get started on the resolution and hopefully, you’ll make a new friend.”

The hikes will all start off relatively short — but they can also be much longer depending on the location. “Staff are pretty cognizant that we have a lot of different user groups and that some of them are going to be a mile long, some are going to be a mile and a half and some will be as long as you want,” Coffelt says. “You can get a hike in all the way around the lake, you can get a hike in all the way around the park and a lot of those parks have different opportunities.”

In past years, more than 12-hundred people began the year in an Iowa state park, hiking more than 11-hundred total miles.

== The one local event will take place at Pilot Knob State Park near Forest City at 1 o’clock on New Year’s Day. It will start at the park’s warming house and be about a mile-and-a-half in length. For more information you can call 641-529-0579 or consult the “Friends of Pilot Knob” Facebook page.