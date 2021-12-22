      Weather Alert

First COVID-19 Pill Authorized In U.S.

Dec 22, 2021 @ 12:13pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. has authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans can take at home to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.

The Food and Drug Administration announcement comes as the U.S. braces for a wave of new infections from the omicron variant that is threatening already-strained hospitals.

Pfizer’s prescription pill is the first U.S. medication that doesn’t require an injection or an IV, a long-awaited milestone in the battle against the virus.

But initial supplies will be extremely limited with just enough to treat tens of thousands of people.

The drug was authorized for high-risk patients who are most likely to get severe illness.

