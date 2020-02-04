First batch of 2020 Iowa Caucus results show Buttigieg in lead
DES MOINES — At 4 p.m. today the Iowa Democratic Party finally started releasing results from last night’s Iowa Caucuses.
The data dump from 62 percent of precincts shows Pete Buttigieg in first place, with nearly 27 percent of delegates in those precincts. Bernie Sanders close behind with just over 25 percent. Elizabeth Warren was in third and Joe Biden was in fourth.
Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price spoke at a downtown Des Moines news conference just before the results were posted and apologized for the party’s problems in reporting Caucus Night results.
“The bottom line is that we hit a strumbling block on the back end of the reporting of the data,” Price said, “but the one thing I want you to know — we know this data is accurate.”
Price was asked if he was resigning. He told reporters he’s committed to seeing the party through the Caucus process and Price said whatever happens after that is to be determined.