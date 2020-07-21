Fireworks will be the topic of a Mason City council workshop tonight
MASON CITY — The city’s fireworks ordinance will be discussed in a workshop session later this evening by the Mason City City Council.
The current fireworks ordinance allows for fireworks to be detonated between 6:00 and 11:00 PM on July 3rd and 4th in most areas of the community.
Councilman Paul Adams on the KGLO “Ask the Mayor” program two weeks ago stated that this may have been one of the worst years in Mason City when it came to the illegal use of fireworks.
The council is scheduled to hear a presentation about the fireworks issue from Police Chief Jeff Brinkley.
No decision on fireworks will be made at tonight’s workshop meeting, which starts at 6 o’clock. You can view the meeting by heading to masoncity.net, scrolling down on the front page to where it says “watch council meetings”.