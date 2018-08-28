Fireworks on agenda for Mason City council workshop tonight

MASON CITY — Fireworks will be among the topics during a work session of the City Council in Mason City tonight.

Among the topics on the agenda include a discussion on options to restrict the sale of fireworks, options for a code change to allow better enforcement on the illegal use of fireworks, and discussing additional resources for patrol during increased illegal discharges of fireworks.

Mayor Bill Schickel says it’s an issue several Mason City residents have asked him to look at. “Here’s what I know…the status quo cannot remain. People are unhappy with the way the fireworks are being displayed right now. We have a lot of complaints, there was a lot of violation of the rules that only allow them to be shot off during limited hours. That’s what we have our police department, our fire department and our city administrator taking a look at. What can we do to improve the situation?”

Schickel says there are several things that the council could look at. “The options we are looking at range from a 100-percent total ban, along with restrictions on locations. We can’t prohibit the sale of fireworks in Mason City but there’s a possibility we can look at where they are sold…to a social ordinance that would make property owners responsible for what happens on your property…to more modest modifications that may allow the continued use of fireworks but with things like stepped-up enforcement.”

The council tonight during their workshop will also address issues surrounding the flooding back in June as well as a discussion on blight and nuisance properties. The council workshop starts at 6 o’clock tonight in the second floor conference room at City Hall.