Fired IFA director no longer working at ISU sporting events
By Jesse Stewart
|
Feb 15, 2019 @ 10:40 AM
Former IFA director David Jamison

The fired director of the Iowa Finance Authority will no longer be working at Iowa State University events.

Iowa State University spokesman, John McCarroll confirmed Thursday that David Jamison — who was fired by the governor for sexual harassment — had been working as a parking attendant and usher at football and basketball games. Jamison worked for Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC), which provides support personnel for the events. That revelation led to criticism from State Auditor Rob Sand who said it was “jaw dropping” that I-S-U allowed Jamison on their premises when his sexual harassment cost Iowa taxpayers a four-point-one million dollar legal settlement.

McCarroll said Friday that C-S-C informed the school that Jamison would no longer be assigned to I-S-U events. McCarroll did not say why C-S-C made the decision.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

National FFA Week starts this weekend Stolen Ritchie Valens Items Recovered Former North Iowa Nurse Sentenced To Three Years In Prison Senators propose changes in management of Iowa Medicaid Senator making another run at traffic camera ban U-I Hospitals add airplane to emergency fleet