FIRE WEATHER WATCH in effect Sunday afternoon for Kossuth, Hancock, Winnebago and Worth counties.

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR NORTHWEST IOWA…

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect Sunday afternoon.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 004 Emmet, Fire weather zone 005 Kossuth, Fire weather zone 006 Winnebago, Fire weather zone 007 Worth, Fire weather zone 015 Palo Alto, Fire weather zone 016 Hancock, Fire weather zone 023 Pocahontas, Fire weather zone 024 Humboldt, Fire weather zone 033 Sac, and Fire weather zone 034 Calhoun.

* WIND…20 to 25 mph with higher gusts.

* HUMIDITY…falling below 25 percent at times.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.