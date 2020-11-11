      Breaking News
Fire severely damages Clear Lake home

Nov 11, 2020 @ 5:53am

CLEAR LAKE — Fire has caused severe damage to a Clear Lake home.

The Clear Lake Fire Department says they along with the assistance from the Ventura Fire Department responded shortly after 12:30 Tuesday afternoon to 1021 North 8th Street where on arrival they found heavy fire venting from two main floor windows and heavy smoke showing from the entire structure.

The home suffered extensive damage throughout the main floor and attic areas as well as smoke damage in the basement.

The property is owned by Robert and Jill Branstad. One of their daughters was at home at the time of the fire and escaped without injury.

Damage to the home is estimated at $250,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

