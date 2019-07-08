Fire destroys Greene lumber yard
By KGLO News
Jul 8, 2019 @ 11:59 AM

GREENE — Fire has destroyed a lumber yard in Greene.

Firefighters were called to the Greene Lumber Company at 208 East Traer Street at about 3 o’clock this morning, where they found the main building engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Charles City, Marble Rock, Allison and Bristow assisted the Greene Fire Department in battling the fire, which was knocked down in about 90 minutes.

Firefighters remained on the scene overhauling the damage, which included an excavator being brought in to help pick apart debris.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, with the state fire marshal being called in to assist in the investigation.

Firefighters were called to the Greene Lumber Company last Monday after an electrical panel caught fire.

