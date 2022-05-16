Fire damages unattached garage south of Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE — The investigation continues into a structure fire south of Clear Lake on Friday afternoon.
The Clear Lake Fire Department says they were called out to 6061 220th Street, four miles south of Clear Lake, at about 4:30 PM, on the initial report of a small barn fire. On arrival, fire crews discovered an unattached garage on fire, which then spread to surrounding vegetation in a grove around the garage. Crews worked to get water on the fire and brought it under control in about 15 minutes.
The garage contained a tractor, various hand tools, lawn and garden equipment, and lumber, with the estimated damage to the contents and garage being about $40,000. The property is owned by Robert and Karen Wolff of Clear Lake.
Fire Captain Tom Hartwig says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.