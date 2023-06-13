Fire damages Mason City home

MASON CITY — No one was injured in a Sunday morning house fire in Mason City.

The Mason City Fire Department says they were dispatched to 951 16th Northeast at 5:41 AM on the report of a house fire. When crews arrived, they found fire coming out of two windows of a bedroom.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire that had also extended into other areas of the house.

The interior of the house received fire, smoke and water damage, while the heat of the fire also damaged a neighbor’s home.

No injuries were reported.